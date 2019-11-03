PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A traffic alert for drivers traveling on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, but it shouldn’t affect Steelers traffic.

A three-day closure begins Sunday between the Parkway West and West End Circle.

The closure is in preparation for the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge.

New sections of the bridge will be moved into place by two large construction vehicles.

“They’re going to raise the bridge into place and set it on the piers and on the embankment which have already been constructed and then the same thing will take place with the other span. There’s two spans on that bridge so you’ll have to do it two times,” said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District 11 Executive.

PennDOT is closing the inbound side of Saw Mill Run starting at 2:00 p.m.

That should give Steelers fans enough time to get to the stadium.

Crews will then shut down the outbound lanes at 7:00 p.m., a few hours after the end of the game.

Both inbound and outbound lanes will remain closed until the Wednesday morning rush.