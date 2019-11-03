PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of pistol-whipping a victim during an armed robbery downtown.

In an email, Point Park Police say Pittsburgh Police responded to an armed robbery on Third Avenue at Cherry Way around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

A man allegedly “pistol-whipped” the victim before running towards the Courthouse in the direction of Grant and Ross Street.

Point Park police described the suspect as a thin black male with short hair.

The suspect is around 25 years old and was wearing a black coat and a multi-colored backpack during the time of the robbery.

Pittsburgh Police say they are investigating.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.