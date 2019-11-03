PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–One woman is dead after a home invasion in Penn Hills.

Police said 46-year-old Tiffany Williams of Pittsburgh died at the hospital, and they are still looking for the suspects.

People in the 900 block of Cimarron Drive heard gunfire the night before Halloween.

“All I heard was shots. It was already dark,” neighbor Alex Zarubin said.

“Immediately, there were just tons of ambulances, police cars and detectives,” neighbor Deb Holodnik said.

According to Penn Hill Police, they got a call around 10:55 p.m. on October 30th of 2 cars speeding down a street, a gunshot, and disturbance.

“Never,” Holodnik said. “No, it’s not an area where we hear gunshots.”

When officers got the house, they found Williams injured from blunt force trauma to the head. They said she was not shot. She was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital where she died Saturday afternoon.

Williams’ mother was too emotional to speak with us, but wants to know why someone did this.

Neighbors are sad for the family but are frustrated that nothing has changed after they claim police have been to that home several times.

“Our sympathies go out to the family, but we really don’t want any more, especially gunshots like the other night,” Holodnik said.

“My wife’s reaction was like we don’t like criminals around here,” Zarubin said.

Police have not made any arrests.

They are looking for two men who were wearing ski masks when they entered the home.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.