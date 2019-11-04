  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Pam Surano
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A fire burned a house on Culyer Avenue in Jeannette Monday evening.

The fire broke out in the same home where one person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting last week.

RELATED: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Jeannette Triple Shooting

Jeannette Fire Chief Bill Frye says City of Jeannette initially spotted the fire and alerted the fire department just before 8:00 p.m.

“When we arrived there was heavy fire conditions in the basement of the residence venting out of a couple windows in the rear,” he said. “We were able to make an interior attack, make a stop on it and actually prevent it from spreading to the nearby houses only a few feet away.”

There is no word if the fire Monday evening is related to the shooting last week.

