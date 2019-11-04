KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennedy Township Police are investigating a shooting at a BP gas station and its convenience store.
Shots were fired this afternoon at the gas station and its 7-Eleven convenience store on Heckel Road.
Kennedy Township Police are investigating a shooting at a 711/BP gas station. Shots were fired this afternoon at the gas stationon Heckel Road. Employees could be seen outside cleaning from where a window appears to have been shot out.The gas station remains closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/wd8Gd9shmq
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) November 4, 2019
A window appears to have been shot out and gas station employees could be seen outside cleaning up glass.
There is no word on any injuries in the shooting.
