MARION CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) – A 14-year-old Marion Center student is facing multiple charges after allegedly posting a threat to Snapchat.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to a call from Marion Center Area School District around 8 a.m. Monday about a threatening message that was posted to social media.
Troopers’ investigation led them to find a junior/senior high student who allegedly posted the threat. The student and his parents were interviewed, and state police determined the student didn’t have access to weapons.
State police say they believe there is no credible threat to the Marion Center Area School District.
The student is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Armstrong-Indiana Crisis was also notified of the situation.
