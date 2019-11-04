Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Wilkinsburg that left one man in critical condition.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Marlboro Avenue in the borough of Wilkinsburg.
Police could be seen at the scene setting down evidence markers next to bullet casings.
One man was shot and an Allegheny County detective says he’s in the hospital. He’s currently in critical condition.
