PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix movie “Sweet Girl” starring Jason Momoa will be filming right here in Pittsburgh at PNC Park this month.
Netflix is looking for extras to play Pirates fans, PNC Park security, Pirates players, PNC Park vendors, and more overnight between November 19 and 21.
The extras will be paid and they will also have giveaways including TVs, iPads, and other door prizes.
All people are interested are asked to email sweetgirlextras@gmail.com or visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com.
