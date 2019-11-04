



ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on the move, and this time it’s coming to Pennsylvania.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Erie this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The Wienermobile’s website says it will be in Erie, about two hours from Pittsburgh, to kick off the Iron Oxygen Fitness Celebration downtown. The Wienermobile will arrive there at 9 in the morning.

Then, it’s back on the road, heading to the Veterans Parade Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The Wienermobile then has two more stops in Erie: the “Thank a Veteran” postcard drive and Toys for Tots.

There are a total of six 27-foot-long Wienermobiles driving around the country right now. The first one was created in 1936.

For more information on the Wienermobile’s visit to Pa., you can go to its website.