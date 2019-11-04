Filed Under:Huntingdon Township, Local TV, Route 119, Westmoreland County


EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a car went down an embankment in Westmoreland County.

A mangled mess is all that’s left after the crash in East Huntingdon Township.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

The car had gone off Porter Avenue, near Route 119, and down an embankment.

Crews worked to free someone who was trapped inside.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

KDKA was told one person was flown from the scene.

The details of their condition were not immediately available.

