



EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a car went down an embankment in Westmoreland County.

A mangled mess is all that’s left after the crash in East Huntingdon Township.

The car had gone off Porter Avenue, near Route 119, and down an embankment.

Crews worked to free someone who was trapped inside.

KDKA was told one person was flown from the scene.

The details of their condition were not immediately available.

