PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have exercised the options on the contracts of Starling Marte and Chris Archer for the 2020 season.

“Starling is an all-star caliber center fielder who impacts the game in all phases,” said interim General Manager Kevan Graves. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring him back in 2020 following his excellent 2019 season. We are encouraged about the progression Chris [Archer] made in the second half of last season and look forward to him being a part of our rotation in 2020.”

The Pirates also reinstated Archer, Nick Burdi, Kyle Crick, Chad Kuhl, Jason Martin, Gregory Polanco, Edgar Santana, and Jameson Taillon from the 60-day injured list.

James Marvel, Alex McRae, Yefry Ramirez, and Wei-Chung Wang have been released off of the roster.