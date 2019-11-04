Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Murder Investigation, Pittsburgh News, Suspect Search, Terra Alta, West Virginia News


TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (KDKA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Preston County, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened Sunday at Shorthorns Saloon in Terra Alta.

That’s where 38-year-old Grant Felton was killed.

Deputies are currently searching for two suspects in connection with his murder.

33-year-old Aaron Hoard allegedly shot Felton and detectives say he is wanted for murder.

They believe Hoard is with his significant other, Machaela Jeffries and possibly their one-year-old child.

Detectives say they might be driving in a 2018 black Dodge Ram.

Preston County Sheriff’s Office

The pair is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

