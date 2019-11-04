Comments
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (KDKA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Preston County, West Virginia.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened Sunday at Shorthorns Saloon in Terra Alta.
That’s where 38-year-old Grant Felton was killed.
Deputies are currently searching for two suspects in connection with his murder.
33-year-old Aaron Hoard allegedly shot Felton and detectives say he is wanted for murder.
They believe Hoard is with his significant other, Machaela Jeffries and possibly their one-year-old child.
Detectives say they might be driving in a 2018 black Dodge Ram.
The pair is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
