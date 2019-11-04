PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The personal collection of Steelers legend Rocky Bleier is heading to the auction block.
Lelands, a sports memorabilia and card auction house, says former Steeler, four-time Super Bowl champion and war veteran Bleier has made his personal collection of memorabilia available for the first time.
The highlights of Bleier’s collection include his 1979 Super Bowl XIII game-worn helmet, his 1980 Super Bowl XIV game-used, signed jersey and another helmet worn in the early to mid-1970s.
All of these pieces are up for auction during the Lelands Fall 2019 Classic Auction. The bidding is now open and will last through Dec. 6.
Other sports memorabilia available will be a baseball signed by Babe Ruth and a multi-million dollar card collection with rare Ruth baseball cards.
You can check out the auction lots online.
