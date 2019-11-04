PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Ross Township pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to a charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Thomas Stultz, a 37-year-old of Ross Township, allegedly was in contact with an undercover agent between February and April via text messages and the internet who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Stultz then knowingly attempted to persuade, entice, and coerce the minor to engage in sexual activities with him. He also attempted to get the minor to meet him multiple times.
One of the messages read “This isn’t pretend at all. I’m actually very interested in meeting you.”
Then on April 5, Stultz had made plans with the minor and was arrested by law enforcement agents when he arrived.
Stultz is facing a sentence of life in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.
