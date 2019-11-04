  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Crafton Heights, Family Dollar, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police Crime Scene Unit along with several police cars responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar in Crafton Heights.

Several investigators entered the store and spoke with employees inside.

Police gathered in front of the story just before 9:00 p.m. along Chartiers Avenue.

According to KDKA’s Chris Hoffman, the police cruisers then left the scene in a hurry just before 10:00 p.m.

