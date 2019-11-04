  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berks County, Earthquake, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

WYOMISSING HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Federal officials say a small earthquake in eastern Pennsylvania didn’t cause any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.6 magnitude quake occurred around 10:50 p.m. Sunday near Wyomissing Hills in Berks County.

Several residents reported hearing a loud boom and said the quake shook bookshelves and caused their doors to briefly rattle.

Officials say earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 aren’t typically felt by residents.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments