



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A proposal to allow Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania is on its way to the state Senate for a final vote, but the Game Commission says the bill won’t go into effect this year.

The legislation to allow hunting on three Sundays recently passed the state House with a 144-54 vote, but it hasn’t been officially passed.

The Game Commission says if it passes the Senate a second time, it won’t take effect until 90 days after it’s signed into law.

The bill would add three Sundays for hunting — one during archery deer season, one during firearms deer season and another on a Sunday selected by the commission.

“Many hunters are excited about the new Sunday hunting opportunities Senate Bill 147 would provide, and you can count me as part of that group,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a press release.

“But the process takes time.”

Burhans said the commission will try to implement any additional Sunday hunting as soon as it can.