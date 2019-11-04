Comments
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police, the FBI and the bomb squad are investigating a bank robbery in Turtle Creek.
The incident was first reported around 10 a.m. at the Citizens Bank along Penn Avenue.
The Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad is also on the scene.
They checked out the building, and around 12:20 p.m., started allowing bank employees and investigators back inside.
Officials have not yet said if anyone is in custody.
The investigation continues.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.