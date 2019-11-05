PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters head to the polls today for Pennsylvania’s general election.
They are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
It is an off-year election with smaller, municipal, judicial and school board elections dominating the ballots.
Two of the bigger races locally include Allegheny County District Attorney and Allegheny County Executive.
Here is a look at the latest results:
Allegheny County District Attorney:
Stephen Zappala Jr.
Lisa Middleman
Allegheny County Executive:
Rich Fitzgerald
Matt Drozd
Allegheny County Controller:
Chelsa Wagner
Brooke D. Nadonley
Pittsburgh Parks Referendum
No
Yes
Superior Court (Vote for 2)
Amanda Green-Hawkins
Daniel D. McCaffery
Megan McCarthy King
Christylee Peck
Beaver County Sheriff
Wayne Kress
Tony Guy
Westmoreland County Sheriff
James Albert
Jonathan Held
More Results:
County Races:
–Allegheny County
Elections Division
–Beaver County
Election Results
–Butler County
Bureau of Elections
–Fayette County
Election Bureau
–Greene County
General Election Info
–Lawrence County
General Election Info
–Mercer County
Election Information
–Washington County
Election Office
–Westmoreland County
Election Bureau
KDKA’s Politics Section:
KDKA.com/Politics
You must log in to post a comment.