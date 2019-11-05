ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters head to the polls today for Pennsylvania’s general election.

They are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is an off-year election with smaller, municipal, judicial and school board elections dominating the ballots.

Two of the bigger races locally include Allegheny County District Attorney and Allegheny County Executive.

Here is a look at the latest results:

Allegheny County District Attorney:

Stephen Zappala Jr.
Lisa Middleman

Allegheny County Executive:

Rich Fitzgerald
Matt Drozd

Allegheny County Controller:

Chelsa Wagner
Brooke D. Nadonley

Pittsburgh Parks Referendum

No
Yes

Superior Court (Vote for 2)

Amanda Green-Hawkins
Daniel D. McCaffery
Megan McCarthy King
Christylee Peck

Beaver County Sheriff

Wayne Kress
Tony Guy

Westmoreland County Sheriff

James Albert
Jonathan Held

More Results:

County Races:
–Allegheny County
Elections Division

–Beaver County
Election Results
–Butler County
Bureau of Elections

–Fayette County
Election Bureau

–Greene County
General Election Info

–Lawrence County
General Election Info

–Mercer County
Election Information

–Washington County
Election Office

–Westmoreland County
Election Bureau

