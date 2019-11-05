Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA)– The local community celebrates the opening of the latest addition at Jefferson Hospital.
Highmark Health, AHN, and Jefferson Hospital officials joined the community for the ribbon-cutting of the hospital’s new emergency department today.
The Jefferson Hospital emergency department is 34,000-square-feet and is expected to serve over 50,000 patients annually.
The $21-million facility is reportedly one of the busiest departments serving the Lower Mon Valley, the South Hills of Pittsburgh, and all surrounding areas.
