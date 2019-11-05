



KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Shots were fired when North Carolina bounty hunters tried to take a fugitive into custody in a Kennedy Township convenience store.

Allegheny County Police say it all began around 2:50 p.m. Monday when the Kennedy Township Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on Heckel Road. Kennedy police saw a window with broken glass and then called in the Allegheny County Police to help.

County detectives talked to witnesses who said there were two men dressed up as police officers who entered the store and approached a 21-year-old man, Kasaon Murphy.

The men claimed to be “bounty hunters” and tried to arrest Murphy. Police say that’s when a fight started.

One of the bounty hunters took out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at Murphy. Police say the fight continued and the gun either hit the door, causing it to shatter, or a shot was fired.

Detectives believe the firearm was just a pellet gun made to look like a firearm.

Kennedy Township Police are investigating a shooting at a 711/BP gas station. Shots were fired this afternoon at the gas stationon Heckel Road. Employees could be seen outside cleaning from where a window appears to have been shot out.The gas station remains closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/wd8Gd9shmq — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) November 4, 2019

Murphy was taken into custody, but police say he broke free and fled on foot. Murphy does, in fact, have several active bench and criminal warrants in Pennsylvania and is now on the run.

He’s described as a 6 foot 2 man with a tall, thin build. Allegheny County Police say he hangs out the in McKees Rocks, Stowe and Kennedy areas. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

County detectives say they’ve been in touch with the North Carolina agency the bounty hunters work for. Their actions are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.