Comments
BUTLER CITY — (KDKA) A driver crashed into a telephone pole at East Quarry Street early this morning, knocking out power to several businesses and traffic lights in the area.
There were no reported injuries.
There was only vehicle involved and it was towed. Penn Power is working to reestablish power to the businesses and traffic lights affected.
Butler City Police responded to the crash at 7:55 a.m. According to police, the driver will be cited for traffic violations.
You must log in to post a comment.