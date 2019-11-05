ELECTION DAY:County-By-County Voting Information
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler City, Butler City Police, Car Crash, McKean Street, Penn Power, Power Outages, Traffic Incidents, Traffic Violations

BUTLER CITY — (KDKA) A driver crashed into a telephone pole at East Quarry Street early this morning, knocking out power to several businesses and traffic lights in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

There was only vehicle involved and it was towed. Penn Power is working to reestablish power to the businesses and traffic lights affected.

Butler City Police responded to the crash at 7:55 a.m. According to police, the driver will be cited for traffic violations.

Comments