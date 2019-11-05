DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say a detective on a federal task force has been shot and critically injured at a house in Ohio where the task force was serving a drug-related warrant.
Dayton police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Monday as the detective was working as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.
Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says five people were taken into custody and four of them were booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records don’t show charges for those arrested.
Biehl says authorities recovered a large amount of fentanyl, cash, and weapons at the house. No other details of the investigation were immediately released.
Authorities didn’t provide the name of the detective who remained hospitalized Tuesday.
