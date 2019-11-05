ELECTION DAY:County-By-County Voting Information
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2019, Election Day, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Voter Guide


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Election Day and KDKA has put together a guide to help you navigate the voting process.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Look below for more information from where to find your polling location, voting tips if you’re headed to the polls for the first time, plus more.

RELATED STORIES:

Voting:

Pennsylvania Department of State

How To Vote:

Voting In Your County
Preparing For Election Day

Where?:

Polling Place Information

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877)-868-3772.

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania

Counties:
–Allegheny County
Elections Division

–Beaver County
Election Results
–Butler County
Bureau of Elections

–Fayette County
Election Bureau

–Greene County
General Election Info

–Lawrence County
General Election Info

–Mercer County
Election Information

–Washington County
Election Office

–Westmoreland County
Election Bureau

KDKA’s Politics Section:
KDKA.com/Politics

Comments