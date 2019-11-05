



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Pittsburgh Pirates join forces to host the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at PNC Park.

All are welcome to climb 2,200 steps to simulate the 110 stories of the World Trade Center in New York. The climb is a reenactment of events took place on September 11, 2001.

Everyone who registers will receive a commemorative firefighter badge, t-shirt, and an exclusive PNC Park Memorial Stair Climb challenge coin.

“The Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous men and women who gave their lives trying to save others. It’s also a way to show their loved ones that we will never forget them,” said Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

All proceeds from the event will support the First Responder Center for Excellence and the Pirate’s Community Charity.

