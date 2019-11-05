Comments
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A murder trial is underway today in Fayette County.
Toney Robert Jones, 22-years-old, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jardon Ashburn.
Ashburn was killed on the 400 block of Woodview Terrace in North Union Township back in July.
Prosecutors say that a fight over a broken car window led to the deadly altercation.
Jones used one round that hit Ashburn in the chest. He was taken to Uniontown Hospital where he was declared dead.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the jury saw surveillance video of the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.