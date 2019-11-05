



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for the White House brought one of the leading Democratic candidates back to Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden was downtown on Tuesday for a fundraiser event at the Omni William Penn Hotel.

There were a lot of people at the event who paid top dollar to hear Biden speak, though no more than $2,800 can be donated to a candidate under federal laws.

Biden made a stop in Pittsburgh because of the importance of the region. Biden was previously in Lawrenceville for a campaign rally in April.

If Biden wins the nomination, he must secure the area over President Donald Trump to claim the presidency.

“It’s very interesting that the Vice President is here in Pittsburgh,” said Nancy Mills, the PA Democratic Party Chair. “We’ve had many of our candidates for the Democratic nomination here in Pittsburgh, and I’ve been happy to welcome every candidate that comes into the city.”

“Western Pennsylvania is ground zero, quite frankly, in a victory statewide,” said State Rep. Austin Davis. “It’s not just Allegheny County, but the surrounding counties. … It’s important that the Democratic candidates make inroads in those counties to win back Democrats that we’ve lost.”

Donald Trump carried every county in Western Pennsylvania except for Allegheny.

Biden did not meet with the media on Tuesday.