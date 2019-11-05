ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A four-vehicle accident inside the Liberty Tunnels is causing a traffic restriction during the rush hour commute.

Allegheny County reports four vehicles have crashed in the outbound Liberty Tunnel.

They say traffic will be restricted until the cars can be cleared from the tunnel.

On Twitter, the county reports there are no major injuries.

