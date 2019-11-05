PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A four-vehicle accident inside the Liberty Tunnels is causing a traffic restriction during the rush hour commute.
Allegheny County reports four vehicles have crashed in the outbound Liberty Tunnel.
Pittsburgh – 4-vehicle accident inside outbound Liberty Tunnels. Traffic will be restricted until vehicles are removed.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2019
They say traffic will be restricted until the cars can be cleared from the tunnel.
Pittsburgh: Liberty Tunnels OB – four vehicle collision – no major injuries; traffic restricted until vehicles are removed
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2019
On Twitter, the county reports there are no major injuries.
