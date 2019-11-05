Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has pleaded guilty to shipping cocaine to Western Pennsylvania from across the country by U.S. Mail.
Robert Forbes, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal narcotics laws, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
The DOJ said Forbes is from California and would ship cocaine to various cities using the mailing system. One city was New Castle.
Officials said Forbes was distributing and possessing five kilograms or more of cocaine from Aril 2017 to April 2019.
Forbes is from Jamacia and will likely face deportation after his sentence is served. He is not a U.S. citizen, officials said.
He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
You must log in to post a comment.