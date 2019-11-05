Comments
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police said a man who presented a “possible barricade situation” was arrested in Homewood.
On Tuesday, officials responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun and possible warrants on the 600 block of North Braddock Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the man trying to jump from a second-floor window. He went back inside the house and presented the “possible barricade situation” after police called to him.
SWAT was called, but the man surrendered without incident before SWAT arrived.
The male was taken into custody, officials said.
A local polling place was put on lockdown during the incident.
