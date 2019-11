CLEVELAND (AP) – A man, who authorities said thought he was working with an al-Qaeda operative to scout locations for a July 4 terror attack in downtown Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The U.S. Justice Department said 50-year-old Demetrius Pitts, of Maple Heights, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to provide support to a terrorist group and for threats against President Donald Trump and his family.

Authorities said Pitts wanted to recruit people between 2015 and 2017 to kill Americans. He met with an undercover FBI agent posing as an al-Qaeda operative in 2018 to discuss plans for a terrorist attack during July 4 fireworks.

Pitts’ attorney declined to comment about the plea.

Pitts is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11 and could face as many as 14 years in prison.

