



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters are heading to the polls today for Pennsylvania’s general election.

They are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is an off-year election with smaller, municipal, judicial and school board elections dominating the ballots. Two of the bigger races locally include Allegheny County District Attorney and Allegheny County Executive.

In Allegheny County, officials say there have been a few issues since polling opened, including an odor of gas at a polling place in Clairton. The gas company was called to check out the situation, but voting has continued.

For voters in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties, some changes are in place.

New voting machines are making their debut today in those counties.

Some are calling the new process old-fashioned, but it’s all about having a “paper trail.”

Instead of going to an electronic booth, voters are being given a paper ballot. They color in the ovals next to the candidate they are voting for, put the ballot in a folder and then take it over to a scanner to scan the ballot.

It was last April when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said all counties in Pennsylvania must have a new voting system that provides a paper record.

The new system must be in place by Dec. 31 of this year.

So far, 51 of the state’s 67 counties have voted to either buy or lease a new voting system.

Last week, state lawmakers approved $90 million to reimburse counties for voting machines that have a paper trail. It was part of bigger election reform signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.