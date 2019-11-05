



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a week after a sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh and swallowed a bus, crews are working around the clock.

On Tuesday, the utility company continues its work beneath 10th Street where a giant sinkhole still remains.

As of last week, the city said that a contractor was removing concrete and debris from the hole while utilities work on securing fiberoptic lines. The city’s water and sewer authority will then check for damage to water, sewer and storm lines. There are also electric, gas and other lines below ground.

Then it’s on to partially filling the sinkhole. A concrete layer will be poured, sidewalks and curbs repaired. Surface work is still weeks away.

The Veterans Day Parade is starting at 10th Street and Liberty Avenue on Monday, but the sinkhole is not supposed to have any impact on the parade.

The work is, however, affecting the commute for many.

SINK HOLE UPDATE Good news: Penn Ave is now open, and 10th Street between Ft Duquesne and Penn will open shortly, both ahead of schedule. Bad news: 10th between Liberty and Penn could be closed for 6 to 8 weeks. Expect delays to your commute. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 29, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety expected 10th street between Penn and Liberty avenues to be closed for 6 to 8 weeks.

The cause of the sinkhole still hasn’t been officially determined.