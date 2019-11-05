



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another cool front is impacting the area, bringing with it more rain; however, any severe weather can be ruled out.

Spot showers and drizzle are expected for the early afternoon hours behind the main front. Rain should come to an end by 3 p.m.

By the time the sun is going down tonight, skies should be back to being clear.

Highs for today have already been reached at 52 degrees, with temperatures slowly ticking down from there for the rest of the day. It will be chilly on Wednesday with our next round of rain arriving on Thursday.

Looking at the extended forecast, there appears to be two chances for snow over the next seven days.

The first chance occurs on Thursday night into Friday. At this point, it looks like little to no accumulation for most places across Western Pennsylvania. If you are heading up near Lake Erie though, be careful as heavy snow is possible there due to lake effect snow showers that are expected to form.

There now looks to be a second snow chance that is set to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

