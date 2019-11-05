Comments
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a suspect who covered their face with a mask while breaking into cars in North Huntingdon.
The suspect was caught on camera going into unlocked cars in the Markvue Manor and Darmore Estates neighborhoods.
Police said the break-ins happened early Tuesday morning between 2 and 6 a.m.
The thief got away with a variety of items.
Police said to lock your cars.
Anyone with surveillance cameras in those neighborhoods should contact the police.
