NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a suspect who covered their face with a mask while breaking into cars in North Huntingdon.

The suspect was caught on camera going into unlocked cars in the Markvue Manor and Darmore Estates neighborhoods.

Police said the break-ins happened early Tuesday morning between 2 and 6 a.m.

The thief got away with a variety of items.

Police said to lock your cars.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in those neighborhoods should contact the police.

