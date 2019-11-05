PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is seriously injured and a woman was assaulted with pepper spray during a fight with several women outside a McDonald’s downtown.

Pittsburgh Police say they received calls about a man in the street who had been punched unconscious and a female who had been pepper-sprayed outside the McDonald’s on Wood Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, their investigation led them to believe that the man and woman were inside McDonald’s when a woman confronted them, starting an argument. The woman then grabbed the victims and forced them outside.

WARNING: Graphic content and language

After that, police say a group of females surrounded and assaulted the woman, spraying her with pepper spray.

When the man tried to break up the fight, police say he was also attacked and knocked unconscious. Medics treated him on scene and transported him to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.