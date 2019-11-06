TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh FBI is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Turtle Creek.
Officials said the man in the picture below is considered a suspect.
Do you know who this man is? #FBI Pittsburgh is investigating a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Turtle Creek Monday morning. He was last seen leaving the bank on foot with a checkered backpack. Anyone with information should contact #FBI Pittsburgh at (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/UlgiH2xOe0
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) November 6, 2019
Allegheny County Police, the FBI, and the bomb squad were called to the bank on Monday.
The robbery was first reported around 10 a.m. at the Citizens Bank along Penn Avenue.
Officials checked out the building, started allowing bank employees and investigators back inside around 12:20 p.m.
