TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh FBI is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Turtle Creek.

Officials said the man in the picture below is considered a suspect.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh FBI/Twitter)

Allegheny County Police, the FBI, and the bomb squad were called to the bank on Monday.

The robbery was first reported around 10 a.m. at the Citizens Bank along Penn Avenue.

Officials checked out the building, started allowing bank employees and investigators back inside around 12:20 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

