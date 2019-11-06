



BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after the brakes failed on their car and they flipped over onto train tracks in Beaver County.

The Beaver Falls fire chief says that a man and woman were heading down the steep hill of 11th Street when their brakes went out.

#BREAKING: #NewsChopper2 over a car that rolled over onto rail tracks near 11th St in Beaver Falls. 2 people inside were taken to hospital. Driver told police that the brakes failed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IlxcVglrVO — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 6, 2019

The car continued down the hill, crossed into the field then flipped over between the train tracks.

The two people inside were able to get out before first responders arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The trains are now back up and running again.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.