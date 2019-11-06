ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after the brakes failed on their car and they flipped over onto train tracks in Beaver County.

The Beaver Falls fire chief says that a man and woman were heading down the steep hill of 11th Street when their brakes went out.

The car continued down the hill, crossed into the field then flipped over between the train tracks.

The two people inside were able to get out before first responders arrived.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The trains are now back up and running again.

