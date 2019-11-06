



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is looking to fill roles for a new game show, Game Time!

Pittsburgh’s first locally-produced game show brings physical activity, competition, and fun into one arena.

“Four audience members from each team are randomly selected to play each game for four total rounds, with each round featuring an entirely new and unpredictable game. At the end of all four rounds, the team with the highest score spins a prize wheel to determine the grand prize each player will receive,” said officials from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The pilot season will be scheduled on the last Saturday of every month from April through September of 2020.

Currently, the show needs a host and a game master.

Both roles will be compensated $200 for each appearance in a show and $50 for rehearsals before the launch in 2020.

To audition for the Host role you will need to submit two videos. One will be of you performing an opening monologue and the second video will contain commentary you may giving during scenarios in a show.

Four finalists will then be invited to host a shortened version of the show in front of a live audience.

The Game Master is required to submit a video of your character with non-verbal responses to situations and questions that may arise in the show.

the four finalists will be invited to audition with whoever holds the Host role.

Interested individuals can apply here.