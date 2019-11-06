ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Approximately 2 million pounds of chicken is being recalled for possible metal contamination.

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalled approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The recalled items were made from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service )

Officials said the recalled products have the establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled chicken was shipped to eight states, including Pennsylvania.

The FSIS said no confirmed reports have been found of adverse reactions due to eating the chicken.

More information on the recall can be found here.

