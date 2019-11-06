



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting ready for Thanksgiving!

Granny Smith Apple Crisp Cheesecake

For the Crust:

1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers

½ cup sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter – melted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

For the Cheesecake:

4 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

¼ cup caramel sauce, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

¼ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the Topping:

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup old fashioned oats

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease an 8- or 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.

Make the crust: In a large bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, cinnamon, sugar, and salt. Press into bottom of prepared pan.

Make the Cheesecake filling: In a the bowl of a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, caramel, and sugar together until completely smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in sour cream and vanilla. Add flour, salt, and cinnamon and beat until just combined. Pour mixture over crust.

Make the Topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon, and salt, then cut in butter with a fork or pastry cutter. Scatter apples in an even layer over top of cheesecake, then top with an even layer of the crumb topping.

Wrap bottom of pan in aluminum foil and place in a large roasting pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come up halfway in the baking pan. Bake until center of cheesecake only slightly jiggles, about 1 hour 30 minutes.

Turn off oven, prop open oven door, and let cheesecake cool in oven, 1 hour. Remove foil and refrigerate cheesecake for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.

When ready to serve, drizzle with caramel.

Serves: 12