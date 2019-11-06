



FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Fox Chapel Area school officials have canceled classes Wednesday for their high school students over an alleged threat reported the state’s Safe2Say Something line.

According to district officials, only the high school is closed. Classes will go on as scheduled for all other students in the district.

School district police and Fox Chapel police are investigating the report, which officials say came in around 3 a.m. to the state Attorney General’s Safe2Say Something reporting system.

In a post on their Facebook page, the district says, “Please keep in mind that the school district will continue to thoroughly investigate every Safe2Say report and will continue to make decisions with the safety of all students being the highest priority.”

Fox Chapel Area High School canceled classes just last month as well when an alleged threat was made involving a football game.

O’Hara Township Police were called in at that time, and along with two bomb-sniffing dogs, swept the building, but didn’t find anything threatening.

