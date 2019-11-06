Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – The man who played Santa Claus at Hersheypark for more than a decade has lost his battle with cancer.
Billy Fry started playing Santa Claus in 1971, and for the past 13 years he was the man bringing holiday joy to children and families at Hershey Park, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.
He got his start at Pomeroy’s in Camp Hill out in Cumberland County.
After that, WHP-TV says he moved to Hersheypark where he worked at Christmas Candylane.
He was battling liver cancer and reportedly passed away Tuesday morning with his wife and family by his side.
