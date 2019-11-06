



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A retired Air Force General has been charged with 15 felony counts related to possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Sullivan on Wednesday after a search of his Mechanicsburg residence found computers filled with thousands of internet searches for “preteen” images, as well as pictures of children “engaged in very graphic sexual acts.”

He was arrested Wednesday in Cumberland County and charged with 15 second-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

“General Sullivan’s alleged actions disgrace his work and besmirch the Pennsylvania National Guard, an organization that has bravely and dutifully come to the aid of Pennsylvanians whenever they have been called,” AG Shapiro said in a statement. “I’ve said it time and time again — nobody is above the law. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who harms Pennsylvanians, no matter what positions of power they may hold.”

An investigation was launched into Sullivan after agents discovered his tendency of viewing images of preteen children during an investigation on a file-sharing network.

A search in October, investigators said, found a desktop computer and laptop filled with searched and images of preteen children at his Mechanicsburg home.

Investigators also said a computer forensic analysis 37 search terms on Sullivan’s laptop commonly used by individuals searching for child porn.

A man renting a room at Sullivan’s residence was also charged with 14 felony counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, 11 felony counts of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.