PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A widespread power outage is impacting multiple places in the Pittsburgh area.
Allegheny County said the outage is affecting multiple neighborhoods.
Duquesne Light said 1,544 customers are impacted in the West End, Crafton, Elliott, Green Tree, Kennedy, Mt. Washington, Stowe and Westwood.
Officials are aware of the outage but not sure when power will be restored.
