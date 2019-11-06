



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cold air has settled back in behind Tuesday’s cold front and clear overnight skies.

Most places will see temperatures bottoming out near 30 degrees. Highs today should be in the 40s for most of Western Pennsylvania with sunny skies.

Clouds move back in just after midnight with some scattered to isolated showers possible Thursday morning, as soon as 3 a.m. Rain will not be continuous for the morning commute, with spotty showers around.

The rain will turn continuous with a line of showers by 11 a.m.

Rain will be caused by another cold front dropping in from the northwest, and as the front sinks to the south, cold air will turn light rain to a wet and potentially heavy snow.

In Pittsburgh, the changeover to snow will occur around 3 p.m., and snow will continue to fall through at least 7 p.m. and maybe a little later than that. Temperatures during this time are expected to stay a couple of degrees above freezing, and that rule stands for everywhere, not in elevated places like the Laurel Highlands.

This will limit any snow to a brief dusting, with no signs of it ever snowing by 9 p.m.

