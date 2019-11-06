



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a 17-year-old homicide suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on the North Side.

Police said to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Shayla Johnson, who is wanted in connection with the death of Julian Carpenter.

Carpenter was shot in the head on July 2 and died on Monday.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment on Rhine Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

More than a month after the shooting, police arrested Johnson on robbery and conspiracy charges. Her lawyers are attempting to have her case moved to juvenile court.

Johnson’s last known address was on Termon Avenue on the North Side.

Officials said she possibly could be in the areas of McKeesport or Duquesne.

Call Pittsburgh police homicide detectives at 412-323-7800. with any information.

