



JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A local high school junior has earned a perfect score on his ACT — something only about 0.2 percent of students who take the ACT achieve.

Seneca Valley student David Choi earned the highest possible ACT score of 36. The school district says out of the 1.9 million graduating students who took the exam in 2018, only about 3,700 students get a perfect score.

The ACT is scored on a scale of one to 36 and has tests in English, math, reading and science. It’s a curriculum-based test meant to measure what students have learned in school.

“I’m happy that I got such a high score,” said Choi in a press release.

“Right now, I’m working on gaining relevant experience in computer science, and I’m hoping to pursue a competitive school in the future.”