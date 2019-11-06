Comments
CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Officials responded to an officer-involved shootout along Crucible Street in Crafton Heights.
The incident started Wednesday when police responded to a domestic incident in the 1600 block of Crucible Street around 10:50 p.m.
When the police arrived, a 31-year-old male suspect emerged from the front door and fired multiple shots at police.
One officer returned fire and hit the man in the abdomen.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.
The Allegheny County police are investigating.
