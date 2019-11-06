



MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – A former police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty is heading to trial.

Dustin Devault waived his preliminary hearing today.

He’s accused of using his position to gain a woman’s trust.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Devault pulled the woman over in the summer of 2018. Following the traffic stop, the woman told investigators she exchanged texts with Devault and also met with him.

Authorities say he allegedly told the woman he would help her become a police officer, as well as help one of her loved ones who was dealing with substance abuse.

The Attorney General’s Office says during one of his meetings with the woman, Devault showed up in full uniform with his badge, gun and was driving an unmarked Ford Taurus.

Investigators say he inappropriately touched her and tried to do more.

Devault worked for the Monongahela Police Department before joining the Forward Township Police force.

They’ve suspended him.

A grand jury found that Devault lied about the incident to his superiors.